WYOMING, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of two law enforcement officers who fired their weapons during a shooting earlier this week in Jones County.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety announced that Iowa State Trooper Tyler Remley and Delaware County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Clayton Miller fired at James O. Bartram, 51, of Wyoming, Iowa, after he brandished a firearm Monday night.
Authorities responded to a property in the Wyoming area after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call at about 7:35 p.m. Monday regarding a firearms complaint.
That’s when Bartram allegedly brandished a weapon. He was shot in the upper torso. He was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Remley and Miller each voluntarily were interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation about the incident, the release said, and both are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.
No further information is being released at this time.