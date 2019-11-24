Dubuque resident Lois Denlinger enjoyed the turkey and potatoes that were served Saturday afternoon at the Multicultural Family Center.
Her favorite part of the meal, however, was the company.
“I am left alone during the holidays,” she said. “It is nice to sit down and have a meal with others. Eating with friends really makes me happy.”
Denlinger was one of about 50 people who enjoyed a free meal Saturday at the Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
The event was hosted by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and Key City Pride.
Prior to the free meal, the organizations also hosted a turkey giveaway. Miquel Jackson, vice president of the local NAACP chapter, said 164 turkeys were distributed.
“That is the most we ever had,” said Jackson. “The number has been increasing each year.”
To Jackson, the event presented an opportunity to give back to a segment of the Dubuque population that sometimes is forgotten.
“I don’t see a lot of people working to help the downtown community and build up the people in the downtown, and I think it is important to do that,” he said. “This is my contribution.”
Jackson emphasized that multiple organizations chipped in to make the event possible. He praised the Multicultural Family Center for hosting both the turkey giveaway and the free meal.
The event was co-hosted by Key City Pride, a new organization in Dubuque that aims to educate and empower both the general population and local LGBT people by providing insight on current events, community concerns and culture.
The organization’s founder and chairman, Drevonte Morse, said the organization will host its first meeting Monday night.
“We are here to bring more leadership in the LGBT community,” he said.
Morse believes it is important for Key City Pride to get out in the community and lend a hand as quickly as possible.
Key City Pride members volunteered during the turkey giveaway, as well as the free meal.
“We will be hosting quite a few events to help the community out, and hopefully the community will engage and accept this big step we are trying to take,” Morse said.
About 15 members of the Clarke University football team volunteered Saturday. Head coach Miguel Regalado said the athletes were eager to lend a hand.
Regalado also chipped in, serving up turkey, potatoes, green beans and yams.
Clarke wrapped up its inaugural football season last week. In addition to performing on the field, Regalado wants his players to be active in the community.
“We are really happy to give back,” he said. “I also think it is important for these kids to see that not everyone has as great of circumstances as they do.”
Denlinger acknowledged that the holidays can get expensive. She said she plans to attend multiple community meals over the course of the holiday season.
“It is very nice to have a free meal,” she said.
Dubuque resident Heather Armbruster attended Saturday’s meal with multiple family members.
“We enjoy getting out of the house and doing stuff. This gave us something to do,” she said. “I love Thanksgiving food and the meal was really good.”