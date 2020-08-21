Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools officials awarded nearly $6,800 in classroom grants to Dubuque Community Schools teachers this week.
The funds were distributed among 16 teachers through the Judi Chandlee Tribute to Teachers Endowment. The grants provide teachers with funds for supplies, equipment and “innovative educational experiences,” according to a press release.
Projects funded with the grant money include expanding the Eisenhower Elementary School book room with diverse literature and making interactive books for students at Irving Elementary School. District Teacher of the Year Charlie Schmeichel also received a $100 classroom grant.
The Judi Chandlee Tribute to Teachers Endowment honors Judi Chandlee, a former Eisenhower kindergarten teacher who died in 2011.