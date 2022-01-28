Chris Jackson remembers that as he was growing up, his father, Ernest, always had an optimistic outlook on life.
“He can see that there is always a way to be successful,” Chris Jackson said. “I hope to be half the man that he is.”
More than 100 people gathered in Diamond Jo Casino’s Harbor Room on Thursday night to honor Ernest Jackson as he was presented with the 52nd annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award. The event also was live-streamed.
During the reception, Jackson spoke about some of the organizations with which he has been involved through the years.
“Tonight is my opportunity to say thanks to those organizations that have enabled me to make life just a little bit better for the people around me,” he said. “In my eyes, that’s how you build a stronger community.”
Jackson, who grew up in Cincinnati, moved to Dubuque in 1993 with his wife, Peggy, and three sons.
Anthony Allen, president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, said he met Jackson soon after he arrived in Dubuque.
Allen was part of creating a mentor program at Clarke University, then known as Clarke College, in the mid-1990s. Jackson was among the first mentors.
“He has helped me see things in a different light,” Allen said. “... He leads by example. Martin Luther King said that a person should be respected and admired for their character. This is that instance.”
Jackson was a founding member of Dubuque Black Men Coalition, which aims to improve the community’s quality of life through programs and services targeted for Black youth.
“What that organization has taught me is to never underestimate the impact that just a few people can have on the community,” Jackson said.
He recalled seeing some young men crying after learning how to tie a tie during one of the coalition’s programs, as they might not have had a chance previously to learn skills that would assist with a successful job interview.
“The Dubuque Black Men Coalition has enabled me to hopefully help some young people go beyond what they thought they could do,” Jackson said.
Jackson also serves as the chairman of Dubuque’s True North, an initiative created to revitalize North End neighborhoods, as well as a board member for First Baptist Church of Dubuque.
Jackson now owns Ernest Jackson Painting LLC, but he spent nearly three decades at John Deere Dubuque Works. He retired at the beginning of 2020 as the facility’s operations manager.
Mark Dickson, general manager of Dubuque Works, recalled walking through the facility when he started in his position seven years ago, joined by Jackson. During the walk, everyone shouted out Jackson’s name.
“He always approached everything from the perspective of the people first and the problem second, and that’s been something that really made a huge impact on me and my career,” Dickson said.
To end the reception, Jackson asked those in attendance to join him in a chant that he does with people he mentors.
“My mind is a pearl,” Jackson said in the chant. “I can do anything in this world.”