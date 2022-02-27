GALENA, Ill. — In advance of the upcoming Galena City Council meeting at which council members will discuss a proposed resort project, more than 500 individuals have signed a petition opposing the development.
The proposed resort, The Parker, would feature the restoration of the Galena Marine Hospital at 1304 Park Ave. and the eventual construction of more than 100 cottages surrounding it, along with a vineyard, walking trails, a restaurant/event space and other amenities.
At a meeting of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this month, a split vote meant the board sent no recommendation about the project to the City Council. However, the project will be discussed at the council’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at City Hall, 101 Green St.
The petition opposing the development, signed by more than 500 residents from not only Galena but a variety of U.S. cities and states, was submitted to council members and the mayor.
Signers oppose the development for several reasons, including the belief that it violates the city’s comprehensive plan and land use map. The petition also states the resort would increase traffic congestion, cause environmental damage, create light pollution and “forever change the look and feel of the heart of Galena.”
The public may attend Monday’s meeting in person or view it via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81519172176. Public comments must be made in person at City Hall; no comments will be accepted via Zoom.
Project plans and information, including a full transcript of public and board comments regarding the project made at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, may be found at https://bit.ly/3pdUsnR.