CASCADE, Iowa — After arriving at Cascade Junior/Senior High School Friday morning, the students left armed with rakes and garbage bags to beautify the area.
The sixth- through 12th-grade students participated in the 10th annual Cougar Pride Day, a day filled with service projects.
“We send kids all over our attendance boundary and look for people in need to give back to the community that supports us,” Principal Ryan Fritz said.
About 70 outdoor jobs were slated for the morning, including sprucing up yards, covering up graffiti and cleaning up along the highway. Some student groups also completed jobs in Fillmore, Temple Hill and Bernard.
Seventh-grader Addison Frake was participating in her first Cougar Pride Day by helping clean up the area outside of the Tri-County Historical Society building. While most Cascade students partake in their first Pride Day as sixth-graders, the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It just makes me feel good to help people that can’t do some of these things themselves,” Frake said. “We’re helping make historic Cascade better for when everything opens back up.”
Historical society Secretary/Treasurer Nancy Dolphin said a “good group” of kids was helping out this year with work on the property. Usually, students come inside the building to help organize books and clean, but COVID-19 prevented that this year.
“They really are a big help,” Dolphin said. “They’re also learning about community service. It can be hard trying to find people to volunteer their time (to provide service), so this really helps.”
Cascade senior Nora Noonan said she has participated in every Cougar Pride Day held throughout her years at the school. This year, she stayed at the high school to help organize things in classrooms and offices.
“Giving back to the community is a great thing,” she said. “Ever since I started as a student here, it’s been a fun way to give back to the community.”
Vocal music teacher Kayla Wiley was leading her homeroom class through some cleanup jobs at Riverview Park. Community members sign up ahead of time to have students do certain tasks, and all are very grateful when the students come to help, she said.
“It’s a great opportunity for the students to show citizenship,” Wiley said.
Senior Julia Ludwig started her day raking leaves by the school’s baseball field. She said she loved getting to see some of the community members’ reactions to having students help them.
“They’re really grateful,” she said. “Some of the older, elderly ladies just love talking to us and having that social interaction, and that’s one of my favorite things.”