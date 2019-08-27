A multimillion-dollar infrastructure expansion and improvement project is anticipated to begin later this fall after the Dyersville City Council approved the plans, specifications and engineer’s estimates for the Southeast Collection System Diversion 2019 project during a recent meeting.
While the average consumer likely won’t notice a difference in service due to the new pumping stations and sewer upgrades, City Administrator Mick Michel said this project amounts to a substantial improvement behind the scenes, especially when considering operations during flooding events and servicing new growth on the outskirts of town.
Bidding for the project will begin Sept. 10. The cost estimate is $2.22 million and will be financed by state revolving loan fund money.