DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The game of baseball has sent David Ross around the world, but the Chicago Cubs manager admitted that Thursday’s trip to Dubuque County was special, even for a big-league globetrotter.
“Over my time in this sport, I’ve been to Mexico with the Dodgers during spring training, watched the events (Major League Baseball) has put on in Cuba, or Puerto Rico or London,” Ross said.
“Being able to have those events all over our country and all over the world, I think is so special — the times teams have gotten to go to Japan — they are so unique and special and continue to grow our game,” Ross said. “This one, just being able to be a part of this, is a little more ‘movie-esque’ because of all of us growing up and seeing the movie ‘Field of Dreams.’”
A day after Frank Thomas, the Baseball Hall of Famer and CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, said that construction projects would likely keep big-league baseball from making a local appearance in 2023, members of the Cubs and Cincinnati Reds expressed their desires for Dyersville joining a potential future rotation of MLB venues.
“I think it should be,” said Kyle Farmer, Reds third baseman. “Just walking out here, guys in the locker room are still talking about how cool it is here. I think every baseball player should experience this. Seeing the ball go out in the cornfield during batting practice — it looks like it never ends. It’s incredible what they’ve done here.”
Nick Madrigal sensed the magic of Dubuque County and the Field of Dreams as soon as the Cubs’ plane touched down at Dubuque Regional Airport.
“I quickly noticed the cornfields and how they just go on forever — I thought it was a special place,” said Madrigal, a second baseman with the Cubs.
The Cubs were the first team to arrive at the Major League ballpark adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site for the game against the Reds. Cubs players visited the movie site upon their arrival, some walking around the movie site’s infield.
“It made me feel like I was in the movie,” said Willson Contreras, Cubs catcher. “We should be able to come more often to Iowa to play baseball. I think they could still improve some areas, but I think they’ve done a really good job and I’m looking forward to enjoying the game tonight.”
Ross described the experience of a Dubuque County welcome as team buses traveled from Dubuque Regional Airport to the ballpark.
“It was cool to be driving in and see people on street corners with their lawn chairs outside their houses just waiting for the buses to go by and wave,” he said. “You can tell it’s a really big event when people are that anxious about a drive-by. Going through the town it was almost like a little parade just getting here.”
Ross’ rival manager in the opposite dugout echoed those sentiments.
“My favorite part of driving in from the airport were the people on the side of the road waving — there were a lot of people out — it was just another reminder how much this game means to people,” said Reds manager David Bell.
Bell described the setting as beautiful.
“I was expecting that, but I don’t think you can really imagine what it’s going to be like until you get here. The whole setting — it’s just a baseball field in the middle of nowhere. To me, that’s beautiful.”
Ross described the atmosphere at the Dyersville big-league venue — with the adjacent movie site — as “second to none.”
“You hit the (movie site) field and I don’t know, I just got the urge to run, so I ran to the team photo,” he said. “It’s just one of those moments that you step foot out there and you feel like a kid. You feel anxious and excited to get this thing going. It’s a really cool venue.”
First basemen Joey Votto of the Reds said the trip to Dyersville was a shock to the in-season routine for him — Cincinnati had played the Mets in New York the day before flying to Iowa.
“But I’m willing to make the adjustment,” Votto said. “This place is special.”
