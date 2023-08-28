Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ARGYLE, Wis. — Authorities said a motorcyclist was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Lafayette County.
Richard A. Andrews, 45, of Brodhead, was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Andrews was operating a motorcycle east on Wisconsin 81 at 7:11 p.m. when the motorcycle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch.
Andrews was cited with operating after a suspension and failure to maintain control.
