STOCKTON, Ill. — A pair of brothers are partnering to open a business which will include a gaming parlor, coffee shop and consignment store.
Brothers Paul and Jason Broshous, lifelong Stockton residents, recently opened Broshous Brewhous at 622 South Main Street in Stockton.
The building is the former site of Checo’s Family Restaurant & Pizzeria, which closed several years ago.
“That (building) was a café when I was just a little kid, so that’s been a place to go to sit down for a breakfast-type meal for as long as I can remember,” Jason said. “It was sad to see it empty, so we’re excited to do something with it.”
The Broshous brothers have renovated half of the building into a gaming parlor that includes a small bar area with a jukebox, dartboard and six casino gaming machines. Patrons can purchase local microbrews and wines as well as sodas and snacks, which they can enjoy on the nearby patio.
On the other side of the building, the brothers will operate a bakery and coffee shop, specializing in homemade cinnamon rolls baked by Jason’s wife, Stephanie. She plans to offer several varieties of icing, including cream cheese, vanilla and maple.
“That’s going to be a modern coffee bar with everything from black coffee to a chocolate chip frappuccino,” Paul said. “We’ll have a lot of different nooks and crannies where you can sit, a chalkboard menu and just kind of that modern feel (with) a high ceiling with exposed pipes.”
The gaming parlor opened on July 29, while the bakery side of the business is scheduled to open in September.
The business also includes a consignment shop on the north end of the building. There, the brothers will sell “anything with wheels,” according to Paul, from bicycles to cars to lawn mowers.
Paul has worked as a car salesman in the Stockton area for 30 years, most recently at Broshous Family Auto, which he sold in 2018.
“Everybody in this community knows and trusts my brother as a car salesman, so we wanted to do something to keep that going,” Jason said.
Paul said the brothers are excited to bring a family-owned business to the area, and they hope their diverse offerings will attract a variety of local and regional customers.
“We want to have facets of three different businesses … and make it a kind of bonding area where people can come in and talk and tell stories and have fun while they’re doing it,” Paul said. “It’ll be kind of like a hangout place.”