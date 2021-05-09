For the owners of the Big River Sign Co., it’s all about the look on their faces.
The moment comes when someone sees their dream become a reality.
“People are so excited when something they request is finished,” said Jill Barden, owner of the Dubuque company. “When that sign finally comes up, that is the moment they have been waiting for, this thing they have been working on comes to life.”
It’s an experience that Big River Sign Co. has given to numerous customers, whether it be developing business signs, installing decals on vehicles or installing the logo on the front entrance of a new restaurant.
For Carmel Cottrell, of Apple River, Ill., that special moment came when she saw the newly decaled trailer for her food truck business, Celtic Kitchen. Speckled in green and gold, she and her husband’s vision of delivering authentic Irish cuisine to the area had seemed closer than ever.
“I was stars-struck,” Cottrell said. “It was so beautiful that I really didn’t need advertising. The trailer was my advertising.”
For the past 15 years, Big River Sign Co. has worked with numerous businesses and residents to fulfill their sign crafting or image printing desires.
From electronic billboards to high school graduation yard signs, Barden said the business has created numerous forms of physical media.
“Every job really is different,” Jill said. “We are always getting something that we haven’t done before. That’s one of the things I love about the job.”
In 2005, Barden and her husband, Mike, were Dubuque natives living in Omaha, Neb., looking to return home. Initially, the opportunity had seemingly presented itself in the form of a local business that they were asked to take over.
After the couple moved back to Dubuque, however, the deal had fallen through, leaving the Bardens were without a business to run.
In response, the couple decided to go their own direction, and Mike Barden had an idea.
“Mike had seen an ad about a guy that teaches you how to set up your own sign-making business,” Jill said. “There was a whole training and everything, and we decided to go for it.”
What started as a small two-person operation using 1,000-square-feet of rented space has now expanded to six full-time employees and one part-time worker in a 5,500-square-foot space.
The company has established itself as a full-service sign developer, providing design, production and installation of signs, vehicle graphics and large printed material.
Along with creating many of Dubuque’s roadside banners, Jill said Big River Sign Company handles the maintenance of many of the products they create.
“We really have gotten into the service aspect over the years,” Jill said. “When people purchase a new sign for their business, it needs to be taken care of.”
Through the years, the company has experimented with numerous other ventures with varying success. The company jumped on to developing illuminated electronic signs and quickly found them to be popular. At one point, they began providing a T-shirt printing service but ultimately abandoned the project.
“We decided it was too cumbersome and wasn’t worth the time that it required,” Jill said.
The company has developed a reputation of being professional and expedient.
Todd Wiedenman, owner of SERVPRO of Dubuque, said all of his business’ vehicles have their graphics installed by the Big River Sign Co.
For him, Big River provides not only an exceptional product but also performs the job at the speed his business requires.
“Once I pay for a vehicle, I don’t have time to let it sit,” Wiedenman said. “It needs to be branded and out on the market, and they (Big River Sign Co.) are good at delivering that.”
Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, Jill said her business continued to maintain enough business to continue operating.
While there are no plans to expand, Jill said she believes the solid foundation of the Big River Sign Co. is a good sign for its future success.