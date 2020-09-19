A possible phone scam could be trying to obtain social security numbers of Jo Daviess County residents.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner warned the public about the possible scam in a press release.
According to the release, a scammer has impersonated a Social Security Office officer over the phone. The impersonator then tries to convince an individual that someone has been fraudulently using their social security number and they need verification of the number.
In some instances, the release said, the scammer asks for funds to be wired in order to “clear up” a social security number.
“Sheriff Turner urges the public to exercise extreme caution if they receive telephone calls of this nature, and to not wire money or give out personal information to anyone unless they are absolutely certain of the identity of the recipient,” the release states.
Anyone who has experience this scam or a similar one should contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838, or their local police department, the release said.