Erin Reiff’s entrance to Southwestern High School in 2016 could have been a bumpy ride.
Her parents had recently finalized their divorce, and for a teenager in the small town of Hazel Green, Wis., it was hard to find someone — besides her three siblings — who could relate to her new reality.
“It’s not super common for people (in our community) to go through that, and not many of my friends have experienced that,” she said.
Combined with the inherent challenges of the transition to high school, the new struggle of switching houses every two days could easily have thrown her for a loop.
Instead, Reiff channeled her challenge into a chance to grow.
“Because of the divorce, I had to learn a lot more responsibility at a young age and how to plan ahead,” she said.
That responsibility, plus a passion for volunteer work, led the recent graduate to a high school career marked by leadership and service at Southwestern.
Reiff served as class president during her freshman and sophomore years. She was also involved in the school’s Leo Club, a youth division of the Lions Club service organization, and served as the club’s co-president this year.
Math teacher Emily Herbst, who served as the Leo Club advisor for three out of Reiff’s four years, described the 18-year-old as “the absolute greatest.”
“She was someone that I could rely on as being a leader and always willing to help with any of the projects that we had going on,” Herbst said. “I think her shoes will be really tough to fill as far as being a leader in this school.”
Reiff’s leadership and volunteerism earned her recognition at the national level. Reiff attended the national Town Meeting on Tomorrow in St. Louis, Mo., where she took part in workshops and panels with other youth leaders like herself. She also placed fifth in the 2019 Dubuque Area Leadership Council program for high school leaders.
“It was really eye-opening, and I got to meet other inspiring and motivating people of my age,” she said of the national youth leadership conference. “It was just a really great experience for me to learn about myself.”
While participating in basketball, track, volleyball and softball, Reiff described her volunteer work as her “main hobby.”
“I love helping people and making people feel better, because my parents have just instilled in me to treat others how you want to be treated,” she said. “And especially when I live in such a small, close-knit community, it feels great to just give back to them.”
Cynthia Lacey, principal of Southwestern, said, “Schools would love to have a building full of Erins.”
This fall, Reiff will attend the University of Wisconsin- Platteville. She plans to major in a health sciences field.
“No matter what, I want to do something where I can help people,” she said.