Two incumbents and one newcomer were elected Tuesday to four-year terms on the Dubuque Community School Board.
Meanwhile, another incumbent was elected to a two-year term in an uncontested election.
Current Board Members Nancy Bradley and Anderson Sainci each were elected to a second term on the board, with 5,913 votes and 5,310 votes, respectively. Newcomer Katie Jones also was elected to a four-year term, with 4,543 votes.
Four other candidates ran for the three available four-year terms on the board. Jake Eilders received 2,951 votes; Cynthia Mueller received 4,507 votes; Whitney Sanger received 4,348 votes; and Dereka Williams-Robinson received 2,417 votes.
Current Board Member Jim Prochaska ran unopposed and was elected to a two-year, unexpired term, with 8,683 votes.
Jones, of Dubuque, is a nurse and member of the Dubuque County Board of Health. Reached by phone Tuesday evening, she said she was overwhelmed by the support she has received and looks forward to doing the work of being on the school board.
“I think I am just the right candidate at the right time,” she said. “I think a lot of people have realized how important, maybe, a public health voice is in our community, so I really look forward to just being the bridge to public health and our school district.”
Jones said her first priorities include brain health and overall wellness, which includes creating a safe, supporting and healthy environment for teachers and students.
“I’m looking forward to working with fellow board members,” Jones said. “I’m looking forward to making a difference for the teachers and the staff members and for our kiddos.”
Bradley, of Dubuque, worked for Dubuque Community Schools for 47 years before retiring in 2017 as director of elementary education. Tuesday evening, she said she was thrilled and grateful to voters for their support.
“I certainly am looking forward to continuing my work on the school board,” she said. “We have many things in the hopper and many ideas and many plans, and it’s going to be a privilege to be able to keep working in the areas that the board is working in.”
As she looked toward another four years on the board, some of the issues on her mind include addressing COVID-19 safety and recovery, recovering learning loss stemming from the pandemic and putting a focus on brain health.
She also said she was excited to see the district creating opportunities for students to explore different careers and prepare for what they want to do after high school.
“I’ve always said this community values education and this community supports education,” Bradley said. “It’s willing to work with educators to help our kids have opportunities that are the best we can possibly give for them.”
Sainci, of Dubuque, works as the director of the City of Dubuque’s new Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support. He said Tuesday evening that he was humbled to be able to continue serving the district.
“I don’t want to put too much emphasis on me,” Sainci said. “It’s just about serving people. People enjoy me serving, and they want to see me serve so, that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”
He said his key priority is working to move the district’s strategic plan forward.
“I think that’s the No. 1 priority for me, and then No. 2 is just trying to find ways to get back in the buildings in a safe way so I can continue to serve, listen to teachers and students and continue to find ways to bring their voice to the table,” Sainci said.
Following her defeat, Mueller said she intends to “keep fighting for the issues” that matter to her, including installing air conditioning in all school buildings and addressing the aging structures generally.
Williams-Robinson said running for office taught her the importance of publicly advocating for the change that she wants to see in the community.
“You have to be that person and put yourself out there,” she said. “I’m here for the community.”
Eilders said running for elected office provided an opportunity to hear the concerns of parents.
“I would hope that those voices that I heard don’t get lost in the shuffle and the ones that did make it still listen to the rest of us,” he said.
Sanger called the experience of running for office “humbling.”
“I think I’ve really learned to listen to everybody and take it all in,” she said.