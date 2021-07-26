Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will feature developments from other area businesses in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque entrepreneur with more than a quarter-century of experience is making her mark in the city’s Millwork District.
Audrey Wallis recently marked the one-year anniversary of opening her furniture and interior design business within the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St. In that time, the business has experienced growth, shifted its location within the structure and changed its name.
Wallis said the business, originally known as Audrey Wallis Interiors, is now known as The Consignment Store. True to its name, its sells a vast selection of softly used, middle- and high-end furniture on a consignment basis.
In addition to selling furniture, the business refurbishes furniture and offers interior design consultation services.
“In my consultation work, I work closely and personally with the client so (the design) reflects their personality,” Wallis said.
She brings extensive experience to the table. She previously operated an interior design business in the 900 block of Bluff Street for 25 years.
The location in the Millwork District draws a different type of customer, she said.
“I get a lot of out-of-town customers,” Wallis said. “A lot of our business comes from tourism. It’s my goal to get more local residents to come down here.”
Starting during the pandemic slowed the business in its early stages, but Wallis feels it is now hitting its stride. It moved from a relatively small space in the Novelty Iron Works building to a much larger area on the Washington Street side of the property.
With COVID-19 infections rates declining, Wallis is seeing an uptick in shoppers and in consigners.
“A lot more people are coming in, and we are getting a greater variety of options,” she said. “I am going to auctions, too, and getting some great items at decent prices. The growth has been great recently.”
The Consignment Store is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It can be reached at 563-581-5416.