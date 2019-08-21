Police are investigating a reported case of embezzlement at a Dubuque fast food restaurant.
Taco Bell, 240 S. Locust St., reported the suspected embezzlement on Monday afternoon, telling authorities the business had lost $11,014.69, according to Dubuque police.
“An employee has been stealing money from the business over the last 21/2 months,” Lt. Joe Messerich wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “Charges are pending for the suspect.”
Neither Messerich nor online documents identified the suspect.
Messerich said no arrest has been made.