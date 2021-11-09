Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville American Legion Post 137 will hold a Veterans Day event on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. in the gym at St. Francis Xavier School. All are invited to attend.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.