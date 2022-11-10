Dubuque City Council recently signed off on two projects to extend the city’s trails.
Both projects, reviewed on Monday by City Council members, will largely be funded through state and federal grants and are expected to begin construction sometime next summer.
The first project will connect the Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial with 16th Street by laying trail along the north side of Admiral Sheehy Drive. The project is expected to cost $890,000, with $615,000 covered by a state grant earmarked by U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa.
The remainder will be covered by city funds. On Monday, City Council members approved authorizing a funding agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for the project.
Dubuque Civil Engineer John Dienst said construction will begin in the summer and likely take about three months to complete. It is one of the first trail extensions planned at Chaplain Schmitt Island as part of a larger effort to revitalize the location.
Kathy Buhr, director of strategic philanthropy and Schmitt Island development with the DRA, said the city has already applied for a $7.3 million grant with the DRA for a project to construct an amphitheater on Chaplain Schmitt Island, a project that will include additional trail extensions on the island.
“Our goal is to have the entire island connected with the trail system,” Buhr said.
The second project will see the construction of a trail that will start at 12th Street, wrap around the Alliant Energy Downtown Solar Garden and connect to Sycamore Street. City Council members on Monday approved plans and specifications for the project.
The project was originally estimated to cost $525,000, but city staff were required to shift the alignment of the trail in order to accommodate the concerns of a nearby property. That shift required building additional retaining walls to support the trail, which also raised the estimated cost of the project to $855,599.
Last January, City Council rejected the bids for the project, allowing the Engineering Department to redesign the trail to bring down costs.
Dienst said the new trail is now estimated to cost $721,035, though he added that the current high cost of construction materials could raise the project cost further.
“These are just estimates at this point,” Dienst said. “It could come in higher.”
A $420,000 Iowa DOT Transportation Alternatives Program grant will partially fund the project, while the remaining costs will be paid by the city.
Dienst said construction on the trial will begin by July 31 at the latest. Eventually, the city hopes to extend the trail farther up 12th Street, turn it onto Kerper Boulevard and connect it to trails at the intersection of 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said both trail projects are part of a larger effort to improve the mobility and livability of the community.
“It’s an amenity that people want,” Cavanagh said. “Amenities like the ability to walk and hike and bike, either for recreation or to get from one place to the next, is something that residents are asking for.”
