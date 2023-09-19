PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Brady Vondra received a call Sunday morning, stepped outside and saw his Platteville business burning to the ground.
A neighbor had called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from Vondra Ag Service, 7200 Wisconsin 81. Vondra owns the business and lives nearby.
“I got a call immediately that there was smoke coming from the building at about 8:48 a.m. (Sunday), and I obviously went outside and realized that my business, and life, was on fire,” Vondra said.
Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons said firefighters were dispatched at about 8:50 a.m. Sunday to the business for a report of smoke coming from the building. Simmons said it took about 45 minutes to contain the fire and seven nearby fire departments assisted with the response.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Simmons said.
Simmons could not yet provide a cost estimate for the damage but said the building is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Vondra said he lost everything inside, including inventory, paperwork, furniture and technology such as computers and iPads. The business sells Beck’s Hybrids seed, crop-protection products, fertilizer and other farm-related items.
Because the business sells chemicals such as fertilizer and pesticides, as soon as the fire was contained, Vondra pumped the chemicals into containers to ensure they didn’t run off or seep into the ground.
“From a containment standpoint, I feel very confident that we got everything,” Vondra said.
Despite the loss, Vondra is determined to stay open. He said employees will be paid through the rebuild process and were working from his kitchen table Monday.
“They’re the lifeblood of what we do here at Vondra Ag Service. Our customers and people come first,” Vondra said. “We’re going to persevere through this.”
Vondra said his business will continue to operate out of a temporary location until he can rebuild. Vondra said he likely will use his family farm, located at 4996 Wisconsin 81, which is where the business originally was located when it first opened in 2016.
“I will tell you that no matter what happens, we will have a location built back here by spring ’24 to be 100% operational by planting time,” he said. “I don’t care what I have to do to get that done.”
Vondra said he appreciates community members who have showed up in droves after hearing about the fire, offering food and support.
“We lost the location, but we didn’t lose the business,” he said. “We’re still going to operate, we’re still going to persevere, we’re still going to push through this. The community behind us has been amazing.”