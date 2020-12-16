On the day after Christmas, Terry Licht and his family will climb into the Christmas wagon he built almost 50 years ago and begin their annual trek through Dubuque.
The wagon will announce its arrival with candy canes, colorful lights and Christmas melodies playing over speakers. It will wind its way through neighborhoods with the family singing Christmas carols and enjoying their neighbors’ holiday decor.
What makes this 49th family outing different than past years is that Terry’s wife, Mary Jo, won’t be there this year. She died suddenly in May at the age of 69.
“She’ll be there in spirit,” said Courtney Smith, the couple’s daughter. “She’ll definitely be there.”
Courtney and her brothers, Eli and Jud Licht, and Terry and Mary Jo’s 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren don’t remember a time when the wagon wasn’t a part of their holiday traditions.
Terry built it in 1971, not long after he and Mary Jo were married. They didn’t have children of their own yet, but they loved inviting the neighbors to ride in the wagon, which Terry pulled with his pickup truck. The couple would host a party afterward in their home.
“I don’t think Mary Jo ever rode in the wagon, but she loved hosting the party,” Terry said. “She loved making all the food and drinks for that. And when the kids were small, she’d watch all the kids while the adults went out.”
Terry recalled that the first year of the wagon was almost the last when one of the tires blew out.
“Everybody got out of the wagon and walked back to the house,” he said. “We had the party set up in the basement, and they all went downstairs. My dad and I got the tire fixed, and I said, ‘OK, we’re ready to go.’ By that time, everybody was plastered.
“That really could have been the end of it, but they all came back the next year — I’m sure for Mary Jo’s food and the drinks.”
The party tradition will continue, with Sara Licht — Eli’s wife — and Courtney taking over baking and hosting duties.
“This year with COVID(-19), we’re going to keep it smaller,” Sara said. “We’re having a baking day. We’ve got Mary Jo’s recipes, and we’re going to try to replicate her baking. She always had these beautiful holiday trays with all sorts of goodies on them.”
Courtney added: “She had a homemade Baileys Irish cream recipe that was just amazingly delicious.”
Eli and Sara’s son Tanner, 8, remembered his grandmother always having candy at the ready for him and the rest of the grandchildren when they came back from their Christmas wagon tour.
“She’d always have a big bag, and she’d pass it around, and everyone would take a piece of candy,” he said.
“Nips,” added his cousin Drew, 13, referring to the toffee candy. “They were always Nips.”
Tanner’s brother Cole, 16, remembers that his first ride on the wagon when he was 5 years old was an eventful one.
“We got stopped by the police, and Dad got a ticket,” he said.
“Yeah, there were all kinds of flashing lights that night,” said Eli, who admitted that he got a ticket for littering that year.
In addition to Tanner, Cole and Drew, the wagon riders include Terry’s other grandchildren Owen, 15; Wyatt, 12; Tate, 12; Teddy, 12; Reed, 11; Emme, 10; and Oliver, 9, as well as Taylor, 27, whose oldest son, Raymond, is the first of the family’s fifth generation to participate.
The wagon has been used for weddings, parades and scouting events, but the Lichts said it is their annual family ride that they enjoy most. Terry has rebuilt and repainted the wagon twice and always puts it out in his yard in the weeks before Christmas.
“I just really enjoy the season,” he said. “All of my neighbors say they know it’s Christmastime when the wagon is lit up in my yard.”