City of Dubuque leaders are optimistic that the application of federal funding to offset costs for a contentious sidewalk installation proposal will help overcome public opposition to the project.
In what is now the fourth attempt to install sidewalks along John F. Kennedy Road, a $351,810 project, Dubuque City Council members on Monday greenlighted the proposed costs that will be assessed against property owners for the installation of 4-foot-wide sidewalks along JFK from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road.
“This is a decades-overdue issue in my view. Frequently, when I drive Kennedy, I see people walking in the street, and it’s a lot of street to be walking on,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “We’ve got to fix the problem before we have to fix the people.”
The project affects 43 parcels, according to city documents. It has stoked a stew of support and opposition, with advocates arguing it will improve pedestrian safety and opponents viewing it as a burdensome cost.
However, assessments have decreased by more than 50% since cost figures were presented this summer thanks to the award of a $190,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant.
Now, a net sum of $80,526 will be assessed against respective property owners, calculated proportionally to the size of the lot on which the sidewalks are installed.
“What my concern was, is if this was implemented this year, there are a lot of citizens that couldn’t afford necessarily the costs due to COVID,” said Council Member Susan Farber. “So, my request was if we could extend it out a year or two out, that would be better for folks.”
Additionally, the city is fully financing the costs of installing retaining walls at seven locations instead of assessing them against the abutting property owners, a savings of $75,450 for the owners.
“That should ease the burden,” Farber said.
A property owner of a 100-foot lot could expect an assessment of $2,219. If the city installs sidewalks for property owners, they would have 15 years to pay it off at 3% interest on their property tax bill. Alternatively, owners could hire a contractor to install the sidewalks.
The city also will provide grants using Community Development Block Grant funds to assist low- and moderate-income property owners.
The Iowa Department of Transportation now is charged with bidding out the project because it is federally funded. City staff predict that will occur in June.
The sidewalk proposal was reintroduced earlier this year at the unanimous request of the City Council, which also unanimously approved preliminary specifications a few weeks later.
In 2018, property owners who represented more than 90% of affected parcels signed petitions objecting to the project. State law requires that the council decision be unanimous when a threshold of 75% is reached.
The proposal failed on a 5-2 vote, with former City Council Members Luis Del Toro and Jake Rios opposing the measure.
Both council members said it unfairly targeted property owners abutting JFK without establishing a citywide sidewalk installation policy.
This year, property owners who wish to must file written objections with the city clerk before a Dec. 6 public hearing.
Farber said she has met with many of the affected residents.
“The residents are very flexible,” she said. “They are concerned for those who have lower incomes.”