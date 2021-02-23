The Dubuque branch of the NAACP will host a virtual community conversation on the 1619 Project.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, via Zoom, according to an online announcement.
This conversation will focus on the essay “The Idea of America” and will be facilitated by Multicultural Family Center Director Jacqueline Hunter and Tara Verdia, community coordination chairwoman of the local NAACP.
The 1619 Project is a journalism project developed by The New York Times Magazine that “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”
Visit dubuquenaacp.com/1619project for more information, including a link to the Zoom call.