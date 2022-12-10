SHULLSBURG, Wis. — A new survey indicates that about half of southwest Wisconsin high schoolers are struggling with mental health concerns, and school districts are taking myriad approaches to address the issue.

The results came from the biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was released this week by Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. It is the first time that county-level data has been released since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.