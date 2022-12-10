SHULLSBURG, Wis. — A new survey indicates that about half of southwest Wisconsin high schoolers are struggling with mental health concerns, and school districts are taking myriad approaches to address the issue.
The results came from the biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was released this week by Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. It is the first time that county-level data has been released since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Students have felt the stressors of their families being under more stress, and they respond to that,” said Shullsburg School District counselor Susan Morhardt. “They put a lot of pressure on themselves to stay caught up and on track, especially since COVID.”
Local findings are intended to help school districts focus their efforts on improving student outcomes in specific areas, such as mental health, alcohol and drug use and school climate.
Countywide data was available for high schools, while statewide statistics will be released early next year.
MENTAL HEALTH
Data showed that 52% of surveyed high school students in Grant County reported struggling with anxiety, depression or self-harm in the year preceding the survey, which was administered on a voluntary basis in late 2021. That percentage was 45% in Lafayette County, 53% in Iowa County and 56% in Crawford County.
Those figures are in line with preliminary statewide trends, which saw across-the-board increases in mental health concerns since 2019. The percentages typically were higher for girls and LGBTQ+ students.
In response to those concerns, school districts are implementing several options to improve students’ health and well-being.
Potosi School District has three mental health and social-emotional learning professionals available for students. Director of Pupil Services and school psychologist Tammy Cooley said the district uses those resources to offer students assistance at an individual and group level.
She added that district officials also are in discussions with Brain Health Now to add a brain health retreat room to the school, like the one added at Southwestern Wisconsin School District earlier this year.
“(Schools) need to be more proactive than reactive to get at the causes instead of just being in crisis-response mode,” Cooley said.
In Platteville School District, teachers and staff have received training on trauma-informed care and crisis intervention meant to help them identify and aid a student struggling with mental health concerns or other issues.
“I think the staff was able to walk away (from those training sessions) with a myriad of things,” said Director of Student Services Max Long. “... We all have experienced trauma to some magnitude, and we all respond to it differently based on our own unique neurology. The training gave staff different tools to support those students (who need it).”
The district also partnered earlier this year with Care Solace, an organization that helps families coordinate across area resources to find long-term mental health care or counseling if needed. Long said that has decreased wait times substantially.
BULLYING
Issues of bullying persisted across southwest Wisconsin districts both inside school buildings and online via “cyberbullying.” In Lafayette County, 25% of surveyed high school students experienced bullying at school or online. The total was 27% in Grant County, 30% in Crawford County and 24% in Iowa County.
In addition to causing emotional distress for the student being bullied, instances of bullying also can contribute to the creation of an unsafe and unproductive learning environment.
In the Shullsburg district, students at the kindergarten and elementary level take part in a six-lesson segment on bullying and bystander intervention strategies with the hope that students will carry that attitude through the remainder of their time at the district.
“We acknowledge it, and we talk about it,” Morhardt said. “Just having the right culture set by adults in the district and having an attitude of openness and acceptance really helps.”
BOLSTERING BELONGING
The survey also analyzed several “protective factors” for students such as a sense of school belonging and access to trusted adults, both of which were linked with decreased likelihood of risky behaviors.
In Grant County, around 65% of surveyed high school students felt like they belonged at school, and 75% said they had a teacher they felt they could confide in. Those numbers were 68% and 76% in Lafayette County, respectively.
In Crawford County, 63% of students reported a sense of school belonging, while 69% said they had a teacher they felt they could confide in. Iowa County’s totals were 61% and 73%, respectively.
Peer support also was identified as a key protective factor, with the majority of students reporting they were most likely to turn to a friend in a time of crisis.
Some districts have attempted to bolster this support by creating peer support groups, such as Platteville High’s Diverse Student Alliance that brings together diverse student groups in a safe and affirming space.
“It’s very critical for us that students are in a state where they can learn,” Long said. “If mental health is a barrier in any way, that’s something we want to make sure there’s ample support for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.