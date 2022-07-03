The very nature of Hobie Wood’s volunteer work requires trust.
“To plant a tree, you definitely have to have a lot of faith in tomorrow,” he said.
Wood is a founding member, board vice president and volunteer with Dubuque Trees Forever, a nonprofit that plants trees in neighborhoods and public spaces across the city.
Over the past five years, the group has planted nearly 400 trees, according to Dubuque Trees Forever board president and Dubuque City Council Member Laura Roussel.
Roussel has worked with Wood on several community initiatives and said he was one of the first people she called when launching Dubuque Trees Forever in 2017. From the inaugural meeting, Wood has been a committed volunteer.
“Hobie’s just always there for me when I need something,” Roussel said. “No matter what I’m working on, he’s always been my right hand man. He comes to our events, he’s on the board, he always provides great input and he walks the talk for what we’re doing.”
Wood said the group works closely with City of Dubuque urban forester Tom Kramer to identify neighborhoods, homes or city-owned spaces that have lost trees due to age, weather, disease or pests like the emerald ash borer. Volunteers not only plant trees to replace the old ones, they also return to water the trees and provide mulch to ensure they grow successfully.
Roussel said Wood serves as a leader for new volunteers, showing them how to properly and safely plant trees.
“Hobie is always out there monitoring the volunteers, seeing who needs help, getting the tools out there and doing the cleanup afterwards,” she said. “We love to have our board members like Hobie who can guide the volunteers so that people always feel comfortable, knowing they’ll be educated and the work they do will make a difference.”
One of Wood’s most meaningful moments as a volunteer occurred while he was working with a local student to plant a tree.
“I told him, ‘Someday, you’re going to drive by and tell your grandchildren you planted this tree,’ and his eyes just got huge,” Wood said. “It’s just not something they think about, and that’s what I enjoy — that faith in tomorrow and in Dubuque’s community.”
In addition to his work with Dubuque Trees Forever, Wood serves on the city’s parks and recreation commission and volunteers to deliver food for Dubuque Area Labor Harvest.
“A city is just blocks and houses, but a community is the people within, and I really think that’s the key,” he said. “(Volunteering) gives a sense of how important it is to reach beyond ourselves. That work sometimes goes without thanks or acknowledgment, but when you’re doing the best you can for your neighbors, that’s where the satisfaction comes in.”
