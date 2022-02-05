GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County officials are discussing next steps after the recent discovery that the county likely owns a cemetery in rural Galena.
County Administrator Scott Toot said he recently was contacted by a group of people who have been caring for Miners Chapel Cemetery for the past few decades. The small cemetery is located in rural Galena, near the intersection of Temperly Lane and West Miner Road.
Members of the volunteer group, some of whom have relatives buried in Miners Chapel Cemetery, are interested in being buried there, as well.
However, a cemetery board must give permission for burials, and the Miners Chapel Cemetery board has not met since 1986, according to county records.
“The people that have been taking care of it did some research, and they believe that it is a county-owned cemetery,” Toot said. “There’s a deed, from 1848, in which it was deeded to the county commissioners of Jo Daviess County.”
Toot said he and county officials currently are confirming whether the county owns the cemetery, and, if so, what actions they would need to take under state statutes to form a board. He said the county could appoint a cemetery board or the group that currently cares for the cemetery could incorporate to become a board.
Before taking those steps, however, he plans to bring the situation to Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf.
“If he believes it is the county’s cemetery — which everything I’ve seen says it is — then we’ll find out what next steps are available” he said.
Jo Daviess County Board Member John Schultz has served on the board for Pilot Knob Cemetery, another small, rural Galena cemetery, since the 1980s. He currently is that cemetery’s registered agent, a role similar to that of a treasurer.
He said the Pilot Knob Cemetery board, which also includes a president, a secretary and three trustees, meets annually. Yearly maintenance costs for the cemetery, which he described as slightly smaller than Miners Chapel Cemetery, are about $1,000.
He said he hopes the county can work with the Miners Chapel Cemetery volunteer group to form a similar board and begin holding burials in the cemetery, which he described as “a beautiful location.”
“My suggestion would be that they reincorporate it, do whatever they have to do to get back in the good graces of the state and form a board,” he said. “... That would seem to me to be the simplest from our point of view.”