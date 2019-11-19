The City of Cascade recently adopted a new logo, and a young Cascade resident can claim bragging rights to the contemporary design.
City Council members unanimously approved the logo, which was inspired by an original design conceptualized by Peyton Lehman, son of Phil and Jesicah Lehman, of Cascade.
Lehman’s design idea incorporates the arches of the First Avenue bridge and is enhanced with brick detail as well as “ripples” indicating the North Fork Maquoketa River that flows under it. The word “Cascade” is across the top of the bridge, with the phrase “A Place We Call Home” underneath the water ripples.