Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Blitzen Trapper will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 19, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., rural Maquoketa, according to an online announcement by the venue.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — An Oregon-based indie band will perform a show this fall at a Jackson County music venue.
Blitzen Trapper will perform at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave. in rural Maquoketa, according to an online announcement by the venue.
Formed in 2000, Blitzen Trapper has released 10 studio albums. The Portland, Ore., band’s “Wild Mountain Nation” was named one of the 100 Best Songs of 2007 by Rolling Stone magazine.
Tickets are $35 and go on sale today.
Visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.