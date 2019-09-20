Many local Iowa voters will weigh in on contested municipal elections when they head to the polls on Nov. 5.

With the filing deadline now past, here are the candidates for City Council and mayoral seats from select communities in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

Asbury Mayor

• Jim Adams (i)

Asbury City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)

• Robert Reisch (i)

• Curt Kiessling

  • Council Member Larry Nagle did not file for re-election

Cascade Mayor

• Greg Staner (i)

• Marty Gadient

Cascade City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)

• Andrew Kelchen (i)

• Steven Knepper (i)

Dyersville Mayor

• James Heavens (i)

Dyersville City Council (One at-large, one ward seat up for election)

At-large

• Jenni Ostwinkle Silva

  • Council Member Mark Breitbach did not file for re-election

Ward 2

• Michael English (i)

Epworth Mayor

• Sandra Gassman (i)

Epworth City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)

• Bryce Barrett (i)

• Dana Nadermann (i)

Farley City Council (Three at-large seats up for election)

• Mart Benda (i)

• Joe Erion (i)

• Jay Hefel

  • Council Member Dave Kluesner did not file for re-election

Peosta City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)

• Doddie Dee Gremmel

• Gerald Hess (i)

• Douglas Hughes

• Carla Reuter (i)

CLAYTON COUNTY

Elkader Mayor

• Robert Garms

• Josh Pope (i)

Elkader City Council (Two four-year seats, two two-year vacant seats up for election)

Four-year

• No candidates filed

  • Council Members Peggy Lane and Kevin Lau did not file for re-election

Two-year

• Janita Doeppke

• Robert Hendrickson (i)

• Edward Josten

  • Former Council Member Roger Burchholz retired, so council appointed Hendrickson; Former Council Member Curtis Ruhser took deputy city clerk position, was not replaced

Guttenberg City Council (Two at-large seats up for election

• Austin Greve (i)

• Jane Parker (i)

• Dennis Roth

DELAWARE COUNTY

Manchester City Council (Two ward seats, one at-large seat up for election)

Ward 1

• Dean Sherman (i)

• John Curran

Ward 3

• Bill Scherbring

  • Council Member Dan Stelkan did not file for re-election

At-Large

• Tania Bradley (i)

JACKSON COUNTY

Bellevue Mayor

• Roger Michels (i)

Bellevue City Council (Two at-large seats up for election)

• Tim Roth (i)

• Tom Roth

  • Council Member Kyle Clausen did not file for re-election

Maquoketa Mayor

• Donald Schwenker (i)

Maquoketa City Council (One at-large seat, three ward seats up for election)

At-large

• Kevin Kuhlman (i)

• Richard Rickerl

1st Ward

• Daniel Holm

• Ronald Horan (i)

3rd Ward

• Erica Barker (i)

5th Ward

• Mark Lyon (i)

