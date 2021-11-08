A man was sentenced to one day in jail and two years of informal probation for firing a gun while intoxicated in Dubuque.
Zachary C. Tawes, 27, of Hopewell, Va., recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of reckless use of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and possession of marijuana.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of public intoxication was dismissed.
Though the one-day jail sentence was imposed, Tawes was credited with one day previously served. He faces one year in jail if he violates terms of his probation.
Court documents state that police located a vehicle that had been involved in a shots fired incident near West 16th and Iowa streets in the early hours of Aug. 1.
The vehicle was driven by Demetrius R. Wash, 27, of Newton, Miss., with Tawes as a passenger. Wash told police that, as he was turning from 14th to Iowa Street, Tawes grabbed a handgun from the center console and shot twice out the front passenger window “for an unknown reason.”
When questioned by police, Tawes denied firing the weapon. Documents state that traffic camera footage showed “two muzzle flashes” coming from the front passenger side of the vehicle as it turned the corner. No injuries were reported.
Police found a gun and marijuana during a search of the vehicle, and Tawes admitted to owning the marijuana.