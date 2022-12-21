Visitors could try navigating with the assistance of a species of turtle living at a Dubuque museum.
“You can see the lines on their shells,” said Mark Beshel, assistant curator of living collections at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “A younger turtle will have tons of contour lines (on their shells). It looks like you’re reading a topographic map full of trails. It’s really beautiful.”
Named northern map turtles, the reptiles don’t just inhabit the museum.
“We have two northern map turtles in the collection, but in the summer months, you can go right outside (the museum) by the boat docks and you can see 50 to 200 (of the turtles),” Beshel said. “They are very common around here.”
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a common turtle with a descriptive name and head markings distinguishing it from relatives.
‘HOCKEY PUCKS’ VERSUS ‘HOCKEY STICKS’
Northern map turtles occur throughout the Mississippi River watershed, from southern Canada to the northern border of Louisiana.
“They don’t occur farther south of that,” Beshel said. “They don’t like it too hot.”
Beshel said northern map turtles have two similar species that share much of their range — the false map turtle and the Oachita map turtle.
“The best way to tell a northern map turtle from a false map turtle is to look at their heads — especially if you’re a hockey fan,” Beshel said. “The false map turtle, if you’re looking straight down at its head, has two little inverted ‘Ls’ that look like hockey sticks. The common or northern map turtle has two little yellow circles on top of their heads, like hockey pucks.”
SANDY BEACHES FAVORED
Beshel said northern map turtles can live 30 to 50 years in captivity, but many have shorter lifespans in the wild.
“Young turtles, especially, can fall prey to all manner of larger organisms: larger fish, larger turtles like snapping turtles, raccoons, otters, mink, herons, egrets, sometimes larger ducks, eagles and ospreys,” Beshel said. “They also suffer population decline due to boat strikes and shoreline development. They like sandy beaches. You do find sandy, silty beaches along the Mississippi River, but often along the river now they have put rocks and riprap and concrete pieces. They have destroyed a lot of the (turtles’) old nesting and basking habitat.”
The turtles also risk being struck by vehicles when they leave the water and cross land to nest.
‘COHABITATE VERY WELL’
Northern map turtles are omnivores.
“They will eat some vegetation, but they prefer mollusks, crayfish and fish,” Beshel said. “They have extremely strong jaws to crush down on their prey.”
Beshel said the turtles are easygoing.
“They cohabitate very well with other turtles,” he said. “Outside our doors, the most-common turtles we see are common snapping turtles, painted turtles, false map turtles and northern map turtles, and they will all be basking on the same log half the time — all just in a line.”
