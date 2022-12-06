After touring Five Flags Center on Monday, Dubuque City Council had seen enough to express support for investing $25 million into the facility.

While no official action was taken by council members during the work session held prior to their regular meeting Monday, city staff plan to have the council vote Dec. 19 on whether to commit the funding to the project.

Kia

Another example of government not listening to the people.


54cva43

HEARS THE DEAL, WE PLAY WITH THIS GOLDEN FLEECE FOR ALONG TIME. ENO ALL READY NONE OF YOU ARE EVER GOING TO SEE THE COMPLETE PICTURE. SO MY THING IS TEAR THE FRICKIN THING DOWN AND BRING IT UP TO YOUR SPEC' S. AS LONG AS YOU GET RID OF VAN MILLIGAN AN HIS CRONIES.



