After touring Five Flags Center on Monday, Dubuque City Council had seen enough to express support for investing $25 million into the facility.
While no official action was taken by council members during the work session held prior to their regular meeting Monday, city staff plan to have the council vote Dec. 19 on whether to commit the funding to the project.
During the work session, City Council members walked through Five Flags Center and saw items that city officials say need to be improved. Speaking later in the Dubuque City Council chambers, they agreed that improvements need to be made.
“Everything you showed us, it is so obvious there is need for change,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “I’m excited about this.”
The work session came after city staff recently presented a new proposal to make smaller renovations to Five Flags Center, rather than pursuing a bigger project to build a new, larger facility.
The new proposal suggests investing $25.8 million over a 15-year period to make repairs and renovations to Five Flags Center without expanding its current footprint.
In the first two years, the city would conduct a substantial renovation of the facility, last estimated in 2018 to cost $18 million, though additional needs at Five Flags Center have been identified since then. The following 13 years would be spent making smaller improvements through capital improvement projects.
To fund the initial renovation, the city would use $6 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity already committed to Five Flags Center, along with $18 million in downtown urban renewal debt capacity that originally had been committed to building a new parking ramp downtown as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC, Cottingham & Butler and HTLF. Council members recently agreed to delay the parking ramp project for the foreseeable future, freeing up the funding.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said that if the City Council approves directing the funding toward Five Flags Center, city leaders would take time to determine what improvements they want to prioritize.
During the work session, Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware listed renovations that city staff believe should be included in the renovation, including expanding bathrooms, replacing the roof, upgrading the arena’s lighting and enhancing overall seating and accessibility.
City Council members expressed agreement that expanding and renovating the bathrooms should remain a priority for the project.
“The bathroom situation is one that we are very aware of,” Mayor Brad Cavanagh said. “We know that we need more.”
Council Member David Resnick stated his support for committing funding to restoring Five Flags Theater, which is attached to the Five Flags Center arena.
“When I talk with people, they tell me they love the theater and they like the civic center,” Resnick said.
City Council members also expressed support for improving overall safety at Five Flags Theater, pointing to an outdated orchestra pit and backstage stairwell.
Along with signaling their approval for the proposed renovations, several council members also spoke favorably of a proposal from the Dubuque Civic Center Commission to open up the north wall of the arena at West Fifth Street to create outdoor event space next to the facility.
In a letter submitted to the City Council, Civic Center Commission members suggested the city move forward with the smaller renovation but also leave room for the possibility of pursuing its proposal for the outdoor event space in the future.
“I was even more interested in the outdoor arena,” said Council Member Susan Farber. “Those are very well received.”
Cavanagh said he also is interested in the commission’s proposal, saying it could be approached as a future phase of improvements to Five Flags Center after the initial renovation is completed.
“This is different. This is unique. This is a draw,” Cavanagh said. “I think that would add an excitement and make that an area that people are drawn to.”
(2) comments
Another example of government not listening to the people.
HEARS THE DEAL, WE PLAY WITH THIS GOLDEN FLEECE FOR ALONG TIME. ENO ALL READY NONE OF YOU ARE EVER GOING TO SEE THE COMPLETE PICTURE. SO MY THING IS TEAR THE FRICKIN THING DOWN AND BRING IT UP TO YOUR SPEC' S. AS LONG AS YOU GET RID OF VAN MILLIGAN AN HIS CRONIES.
