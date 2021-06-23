A Dubuque-based trucking company has announced its acquisition of a Minnesota-based business.
Hirschbach Motor Lines is acquiring Lessors, Inc.
Hirschbach officials wrote in a press release that they expect their driver/operator base to expand from 2,200 to 2,400 after the acquisition.
“We’re very excited to welcome the Lessor drivers along with their mechanics and office staff to the Hirschbach family,” Brad Pinchuk, CEO of Hirschbach, said in the release. “It’s an organization I’ve admired for decades.”
With the acquisition, Hirschbach officials will be able to expand freight capacity and offer additional services.