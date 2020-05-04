A Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder recently pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Emmanuel J. Fountain Jr., 17, of 2017 University Ave., Apt. 3, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. And his attorney, public defender Thomas Goodman, abandoned his motion to move the case to juvenile court.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 29.
Fountain faces up to 15 years in prison and fines of $1,750 to $17,500.
He is requesting a deferred judgment and civil penalties of $750 and $1,000, according to court filings. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Fountain was arrested in late January in connection to a May 13, 2019, shooting near East 18th and White streets. He also faces charges of possessing the drug ecstasy when he was arrested.
Police said Fountain, then 16 years old, and his brother, Jamar D.M. Little, then 17, walked into an alleyway to confront a 15-year-old boy. They allegedly fired three shots at the teen, who escaped unharmed.
According to court documents, Fountain says he was with Little, “who carried and shot a .22 caliber gun at or toward Josiah Bogovich.”
Fountain and Little then ran to a car driven by their mother, Sheonta E. Fountain, 34, of 2017 University Ave., Apt. 3, who drove the teens back to her home, according to court documents.
In June, Little was charged with attempted murder. In September, he pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to probation.
Sheonta Fountain has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. She has pleaded not guilty, and her next hearing is set for Aug. 13.