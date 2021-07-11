ASBURY, Iowa — Although the threat of rain loomed, it wasn’t enough to cast a dark cloud over an event that returned this year after taking 2020 off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asbury’s annual Music in the Park Festival kicked off at noon Saturday as families from the city and neighboring communities took in the day-long offering of activities in Asbury Park.
Kids gleefully slid and jumped on inflatable slides and bounce houses, while others got their faces painted, played games or chased one another during a rousing game of tag on playground equipment.
Families also gathered around nearby picnic tables to grab a bite from an assortment of local food truck vendors.
Peggy Thill, a committee member with the Asbury Area Civic and Recreation Foundation, which has organized the event for more than 20 years, said it is a significant happening for the community, particularly after having to forgo last year’s plans.
“It’s nice to be back,” she said. “We always try to be family-friendly and have something for everyone.”
Liz Heins, another committee member who stayed busy greeting a steady stream of families purchasing extra tickets for games and inflatables, said the event provides local families an affordable option in the middle of summer.
“Asbury is a small community,” she said. “For families here to be able to come out for low or no cost and spend a day at the park is really nice. We’re just crossing our fingers that the rain stays at bay.”
For Emma Trierveiler and friends, the weather was perfect.
The 8-year-old attended the event with older brother Will and friend Sam Klinebriel.
“The weather is great because it’s not super hot the way it usually is, and it’s not raining,” said Sam’s mom, Jill, keeping watch over the kids as they darted toward the inflatables. “It is breezy and cool and perfect. So far, we are liking the inflatables and the fact that we are able to connect with some friends that we haven’t seen in a while.”
Another key attraction for families was Miller’s Petting Zoo, which has made an appearance at the event for the past decade.
Among the animals in tow were an alpaca, a donkey, goats, ducks, a large rabbit and piglets just two weeks old.
“We’re mainly baby animals and are always a popular spot for families to stop,” said Sean Rushing, whose parents own the operation. “For most petting zoos, you have to pet the animals through a fence, but with our mobile petting zoo, kids can walk in and pet and feed the animals.”
The other facet of the festival was its musical lineup, which provided a soundtrack to the day’s activities.
Local acts including Relative Jazz, Kristina Marie Castenada and Shawn Healy, Theresa Rosetta, Ralph Kluseman and Johnnie Walker and the Asbury-based Hangin’ Around Band performed throughout the day at the Walker Pavilion. The band Sushi Roll was set to take the main stage from 7 to 11 p.m.
“We have everything from jazz to pop to The Beatles and even a local Asbury band,” Thill said. “People can just sit and listen or enjoy it while they’re doing other things. It’s just so nice to see everybody and to see the kids running around and so excited. It’s so good for the community.”