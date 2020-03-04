Authorities said one Dubuque County Jail inmate punched another Monday, possibly breaking the man’s nose.
Earnest J. Hunt, 18, was formally arrested at about 4:10 p.m. Monday at the jail on a charge of assault with injury.
Court documents state surveillance camera footage showed that Hunt approached Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 19, of 602 Rhomberg Ave., in a cell and punched him in the face.
Kirkpatrick was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a “possible broken nose,” documents state.
Hunt was being held in jail on charges including attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of carrying weapons. Fitzpatrick is being held for charges including operating while intoxicated and an out-of-state arrest warrant.