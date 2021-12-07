DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Beckman Catholic students recently competed in the National FFA Agriscience Fair with impressive results, including a national championship.
After being named state champions in their respective categories last March, the students had the opportunity to submit research to the national fair.
Junior Libby Knipper earned the distinction of being named national champion in the Food Products and Processing Systems category with her research titled “Efficacy of Antimicrobial Polylactic Acid Plastic Food Storage Films.”
“This is the third research project I’ve done,” she said. “This year, I was going off last year’s project about contamination rates on food packaging. I noticed there was a lot more contamination on plastic than cardboard packaging, so this year I wanted to find out why that was happening.”
That led Libby to set up her award-winning research.
“I made six different plastic food storage films. I created the recipe and made them myself, and I added different antimicrobial ingredients to them to see how that would affect the amount of bacterial growth,” she said. “With each of the six I wrapped spinach pieces and bread pieces then counted bacterial growth on each of them to see which one was affected the most.”
Six other Beckman students placed in the top 10 nationally: Grace Helle — fifth place in Division 3 Animal Systems; Jasmine Hoeger — sixth place in Division 5 Animal Systems; Tess Tauke — fourth place in Division 3 Plant Systems; Joe Schneiter — third place in Division 3 Power, Structure and Technical Systems; John Paul Grebner and Jake Hoefler — seventh place in Division 4 Power, Structural and Technical Systems.