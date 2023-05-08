PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Anna Pennington and Hannah Rewey wiggled fingers in Rufio’s small kennel and the playful cat flopped on his side and attempted to bat their fingers with his paws.
Rufio played in a kennel under an awning Sunday yards from where the Grant County Humane Society plans to care for dozens of animals in the not-too-distant future.
“It’s very much needed,” Platteville resident Pennington said of efforts by the nonprofit humane society to purchase and renovate a property at 500 Business U.S. 151 to serve as the group’s new animal shelter. “There’s always animals running around (town) and nobody knows what to do with them.”
The humane society hosted a fundraising event Sunday at the building — a former call center. Society volunteers sold food and beverages and gave tours of the 11,000-square-foot facility. The humane society will take possession of the building later this month.
“We have some asks to do next week, where we can say to people that we need to button this up,” said Cari Schaffer, humane society board president.
Humane society board treasurer Hannah Haas said the group needs about $120,000 to complete the purchase of the building.
“We will close (the sale) on May 19,” Haas said. “We do have backup funds through a line of credit at a local bank, so if we can’t raise all of the needed funds, we have the line of credit. We’re grateful for that, but we’re hoping not to have to use the line of credit.”
The society requires another $500,000 to renovate the building.
“We will have all summer to raise the money to start the reconstruction,” Schaffer said.
The organization currently operates out of the Lancaster Vet Clinic, where it has space for six dogs and six cats.
“Originally our plan was to build (a new facility) in Lancaster, but building costs are quite expensive,” Haas said.
The organization’s leaders estimated the cost of constructing a new building with the requisite yard space, parking and other infrastructure needs to be about $2.5 million.
“When this building came up (for sale) it was just the perfect opportunity — it was too good to pass up,” Haas said. “We could be in this building for about $1.5 million, give or take.”
A former call center, the Platteville facility would give the society an opportunity to greatly expand services.
“We want to make sure we can save as many animals as possible,” Haas said.
She estimated the new facility would accommodate approximately 62 cats and more than 40 dogs — with room for possible expansion.
Schaffer said the facility will enable the organization to expand programming, too.
“We were at a (University of Wisconsin-Platteville) dormitory the other day to let the kids play with some animals for comfort before school and I thought, ‘There are so many programs we can do for kids who are a long way from home,’” Schaffer said. “(Students) can spend time with the animals here (at the new facility) and they can volunteer.”
Schaffer said the group’s fundraising will include money to hire staff, including a full-time director with grant-writing experience and a volunteer coordinator who could ideally also serve as a kennel manager.
“We’d also like to have a lot of volunteers,” she said.
Schaffer said her goal is for the new facility to become operational early next year.
“If that doesn’t happen, we would at least have the building and be in there cleaning it out and getting it ready,” she said. “It won’t be sitting empty.”
