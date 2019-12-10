Police said the combatants in a large-scale fight at a Dubuque restaurant last week engaged in another brawl Monday afternoon at a local residence.
Six people were arrested on charges of participating in a riot, according to court documents. They are Niastarra L. Conley, 32, and Tonya D. Cooper, 32, both of 2779 Pleasant View Drive, No. 6; Cainyeh P. Dominguez, 19, and Marquise M. Davis, 20, both of 1550 Butterfield Drive, No. 108; Antoine M. Grisson, 27, no permanent address; and Chenavia P. Conley, 36, of 895 Lowell St.
Dominguez also is charged with interference with official acts and first-degree burglary. Davis also is charged with interference with official acts, assault on a person in certain occupations and an additional riot charge, according to court documents.
Authorities said Grisson was eating with his girlfriend, Adrianna M. Chica, 22, of Bellevue, Iowa, inside KFC, 1735 John F. Kennedy Road, on Monday Dec. 1, when they were approached by a group of people.
Surveillance footage showed a confrontation that escalated into a fight between Grisson and five other people. The brawl spilled out into the parking lot before Grisson's attackers fled the scene in a vehicle that later was stopped by police.
Those identified during the traffic stop were Dominguez, Niastarra Conley, Chanavia Conley, Cooper and Davis.
No arrests were made at the time, but at 3:35 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to 895 Lowell St. to investigate a disturbance that allegedly involved the same group of people.
Chica told police that she had accompanied Grisson to the Lowell Street address to discuss an issue between themselves and a 17-year-old Dubuque resident.
As Chica and Grisson arrived at the residence, several people came at them and began enticing them to fight. Two women reached into a vehicle, unlocked the door, and dragged Chica from the vehicle while assaulting her.
Police arrived and began taking people into custody, according to court documents. Authorities said Davis ran past police and shoved Officer Jay Murray, and Dominguez resisted arrest, causing Murray to sustain a minor injury.
Grisson, who had fled the scene before officers arrived, returned and told authorities he had been lured to the residence by the 17-year-old to “quash the beef" between he and the other group, court documents stated.
Dominguez was charged with first-degree burglary for reaching into the car to pull out Chica, according to documents.