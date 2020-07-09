Dubuque City Council members intend to fill a vacant seat by the end of the month, citing a desire to have a new person in place for the council’s annual goal-setting process in August.
Council members voted, 6-0, on Wednesday during a special meeting to fill the Ward 1 seat vacated by Brett Shaw by appointment.
Shaw resigned effective this week as he relocates to the Quad Cities for work. His term expires at the end of 2021.
“It will save us time. It will save us money. And I suspect we’ll get some good applicants to fill out the term,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “It’s a relatively short time until the November 2021 elections. ... It just seems to be the most expeditious move, with goal-setting coming and with the city kind of in dire straits financially, along with the rest of the world right now, to get that seventh head back to the table as quickly as possible.”
Council members have 60 days to make an appointment. If council members cannot agree on an appointment, then filling the seat automatically will go to a special election, according to state law.
Additionally, residents of the First Ward, which covers much of the southern and western half of Dubuque, could petition for a special election now or within 14 days after an appointment is made. They would need to gather at least 157 signatures from ward residents, representing at least 10% of voters who cast ballots for the seat in the 2017 city election.
Shaw told the Telegraph Herald on Monday that a few people had expressed interest in the seat and at least one resident had talked about filing a petition for an election.
Dubuque County election officials have said they hope to avoid a special election during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a matter of public health and safety, Mayor Roy Buol said.
“And should a special election be requested, it would cost the taxpayers up to approximately $13,000” to cover associated costs, including to provide absentee balloting and protective equipment to elections staff and poll workers, Buol said.
Should residents call for a special election, the vacancy could not appear on the November general election ballot, said City Attorney Crenna Brumwell. State law prohibits a special election to fill a vacancy within four weeks of the general election, which is between Oct. 6 and Dec. 1.
The city could hold a special election outside of those dates. However, a primary election could be necessary before the special election, depending on how many candidates apply for the seat, Brumwell said.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh stressed the “significant” challenges of holding a special election before the state’s “blackout” period in October.
“Pandemic. Time. Money,” Cavanagh said. “If we ended up in a situation where we ended up in that ‘blackout,’ it would be very unfortunate for the folks in Ward 1 because they wouldn’t have any representation at the table (until at least early December).”
Ward 1 residents have until noon July 20 to submit letters of interest or requests for consideration to the council to be appointed to the seat. Details of how to apply will be released in coming days, likely before Tuesday, July 14, when the city officially publishes notice of the council’s intent to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Shaw’s term.
Council members on July 23 will hold a special meeting to review and hear from candidates. All letters of interest or requests for consideration received by the council will be posted online and available for public review as part of the meeting.
Residents then would have four days to weigh in and submit their thoughts to council members about the candidates. Council members intend to make an appointment at the beginning of their July 27 work session on “diversity, equity and inclusion.”
While that person would not be sworn in until the council’s regular meeting on Aug. 3, Buol and other members stressed it was incumbent upon whomever is appointed to participate in the information-sharing work session ahead of goal setting. The session is anticipated to focus heavily on moving forward city efforts to curb racial inequality and promote diversity and inclusion throughout the community.
Cavanagh and Council Member David Resnick expressed concerns about allowing for adequate public input on the person the council selects to fill the seat.
“I don’t want the Dubuque community — and especially the folks in Ward 1 who are needing representation now — to have an overall feeling exist that we are somehow steamrolling this or trying to move this through quickly just to appoint somebody we want,” Cavanagh said.
While expressing reservations, Resnick assured: “We’re going to invite public input … and do the best we can with it.”