With the typical peak of flu season still on the horizon, area vaccination rates against the illness are lagging, according to health officials.
“We’re anticipating the (flu) numbers will probably rise, with the peak being in February, and usually it starts to go down after that,” said Jeff Sander-Welzien, an infection preventionist from MercyOne’s Eastern Iowa region. “I think it reinforces the importance, as we are getting together for the holidays, your best protection you can do is get vaccinated.”
For the 2021-2022 season, 33.5% of Dubuque County residents had received a flu vaccination as of Dec. 17, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. During the entirety of the 2020-2021 season, 40.3% of county residents were vaccinated against the flu.
Elsewhere in Iowa, vaccination rates as of Dec. 17 for Clayton County (25.9%), Delaware County (32.8%), Jackson County (27.9%) and Jones County (34.3%) also lag behind last season’s totals.
Statewide, 28.7% of Iowa residents have gotten their flu shots so far this season, compared to 38.5% for the entirety of last season.
At the same time, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that flu activity is increasing, particularly in the eastern and central parts of the U.S. Hospitalizations also are starting to rise, while the CDC is seeing early signs that vaccine uptake is down compared to last season.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the fact that health officials already are seeing flu cases could indicate that a full, regular season is on the way. The 2020-2021 flu season was particularly mild, which officials have connected with mitigations in place at the time to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Over the past several years, the influenza really emerges, at least here, any time well after the first of the year and sometimes into February,” she said. “... It’s clear that the influenza season is starting earlier this year. How long it will last, it’s hard to say.”
Sander-Welzien said it is possible that with much of the national focus being on the COVID-19 pandemic, thoughts of getting a flu shot have taken a back seat.
“I think it’s probably, people are thinking more about COVID and that, so they’re not necessarily thinking about getting their flu shots,” he said. “It’s still something important, that you need to get vaccinated, get your family vaccinated.”
Laura Knabel, vaccination coordinator for Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association — which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital — said the number of flu vaccines the organization has given to children is down from last year. As of Wednesday, the VNA had given 321 vaccines, compared to 583 at this time last year.
Knabel likewise said COVID-19 mitigations played a role in reducing flu cases last season, and people also sought to ramp up their protection against the disease because there wasn’t a COVID-19 vaccine yet.
“This year, that has all changed, so I think we’re probably going to see more flu illnesses because we’re not practicing as well ... all the things that we did last year,” she said.
Still, she said she has hopes that messaging around flu vaccination helps increase this season’s shot numbers, noting that there still is plenty of flu season left to get vaccinated.
In Wisconsin, 34% of residents had received flu shots as of the week ending Dec. 11. Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials reported that vaccination coverage was down compared to the same time last year. Last year’s vaccine rate for the whole season was 44%.
In the southern region of Wisconsin, 40% of residents had gotten their flu shots as of the week ending Dec. 11, according to the department.
Jeff Kindrai, director of the Grant County (Wis.) Health Department, said his department saw a large demand for flu vaccines for older individuals. Staff members also have had better luck reaching students with vaccines because more of them are learning in person this year. However, vaccination totals were lower than he would like to see for some other age groups.
“We did see lower amounts of vaccination as a state and probably a bit lower amounts of vaccination in our county based on what we typically give as a health department,” Kindrai said.
Crossing Rivers Health, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., reports that “increased influenza activity and large outbreaks have already been reported among college and university students in Midwest states, including Wisconsin.”
A press release from the Prairie du Chien hospital states: “According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the current predominant flu strain in Wisconsin is influenza A/H3N2. Historically, seasons where influenza A/H3N2 is the predominant virus result in higher morbidity and an increase in outbreaks, especially among the older population, young children and those living in congregate settings.”
Kindrai said it is important for community members to do what they can to keep this flu season from becoming significant.
Health officials already are dealing with COVID-19, including the rapidly spreading omicron variant, and other diseases such as respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus still are circulating. Meanwhile, the health care system is feeling the strain of challenges with limited staffing, beds and transfers.
A bad flu season likely would mean hospitalizations, deaths and disruptions to work or school, Kindrai said.
“Anything we can do to prevent that from happening is good,” he said. “So, we suggest people get their flu shots, they stay home when they’re sick (and practice other mitigation measures).”
Current vaccination rate data for Illinois could not be obtained.