Thanks to efforts by members of a Dubuque-based charity, a hospital in Ethiopia will receive $130,000 worth of sorely needed medical equipment.
Friends of Homacho recently sent off their shipment of medical supplies to a hospital located in Hosanna, Ethiopia. Over 750 items, including medical beds and generators will be shipped across the world to the African country.
Don Koppes, founder and president of Friends of Homacho, said Hosanna’s hospital recently completed construction of a new emergency room unit, but the facility’s low budget did not provide the funds to properly fill it with necessary equipment.
“We visited the hospital in 2018, and they told us about what was going on,” Koppes said. “After that, we started working on what we could do to help out.”
Since 2011, the Friends of Homacho has raised money and helped facilitate projects to help local Ethiopian communities, particularly the small village of Homacho.
Since its inception, the charity has invested about $400,000 into Homacho alone, helping to build clean drinking water infrastructure, along with various other projects.
Hosanna lies about 20 miles away from Homacho, but it provides many essential services for the community, such as the hospital.
Matt Daughenbaugh, a member of the charity who also serves as marketing director for MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, said he was personally interested in touring the hospital to see the quality of health care in Ethiopia.
“It was entirely different from what we have here,” Daughenbaugh said. “They had people who they were treating on the floor because they didn’t have enough beds.”
To help assist the hospital, the Dubuque-charity partnered with Hospital Sisters Health System in Springfield, Ill., to help collect used medical equipment that could be donated and sent to Ethiopia. Some of that equipment came from the tri-state area, including about 15 used hospital beds that were taken from MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center.
In total, the two organizations managed to gather about 22,000 pounds worth of medical equipment donations. The Friends of Homacho will use its funds to pay for shipping.
“We’ve been working on this project for a year now,” Koppes said. “It feels good to see it finally head out to them.”
Daughenbaugh said the donation to the hospital in Ethiopia helps fulfill a personal goal he has had for many years. His father, who served in the military, was stationed in Ethiopia for several years and had always told Daughenbaugh that he wished to return to help the country someday.
Daughenbaugh’s father died in 2011, but he wanted to ensure that his father’s wishes would still be carried out, so he joined the Friends of Homacho.
Now, with thousands of pounds of medical equipment heading to a small hospital in Ethiopia, he feels he has helped make his father’s dream a reality.
“What we are able to provide is incredible to their lives,” Daughenbaugh said. “We know that sending help to these places that are so poverty stricken will transform their lives.”