Dain Leytem is waiting to see if his students’ track record from the past two presidential elections holds after the 2020 Iowa Youth Straw Poll was held Tuesday.
“At least in the past two general elections, the students at Dubuque Senior High School have accurately predicted the results of the national (presidential) election,” said Leytem, a government teacher at Senior.
Students at more than 250 schools cast mock ballots Tuesday for presidential and congressional races during the straw poll, which is run by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
About 200 of those schools had reported their results as of early Tuesday night, according to the secretary of state’s office, which reported that, at that time, President Donald Trump had received 57% of the votes, compared to 31% for former Vice President Joe Biden. Music star Kanye West was third with 9% as the secretary of state’s office noted that the “results are unscientific.”
In Dubuque, 51% of participating students at Senior backed Trump, with 45% voting for Biden. At Hempstead High School, Trump led 60% to 33%.
At Senior, Leytem’s students discussed political parties, candidate platforms, political spending and how to vote in the weeks leading up to the poll.
“We kind of take the approach of, we want to introduce students to the electoral process as not just a citizen, but an informed citizen,” Leytem said.
Students also researched where candidates stand on issues most important to them. Leytem noted that his students were interested in a broad range of topics, such as the environment and college debt.
Senior student Gavin Guns, 17, said looking into economic issues — including taxes — was his top priority. He also examined the candidates’ views on whether the country should be “open or closed” during the COVID-19 pandemic and their stances on the First Amendment.
“I voted for Donald Trump,” Gavin said. “I was leaning more to the Republican side to begin with, but then I researched what Trump was running for and what Biden was running for.”
He said it was interesting to see both sides of the political spectrum and where candidates stand on each issue.
Senior student Sabrina McIntyre, 17, also said she enjoyed learning more in-depth information on candidates than she would have otherwise.
“It is the most important thing to be well-informed on both sides to be an informed citizen,” she said. “It will never be as black-and-white as you want. At the end of the day, you have to pick the candidate that agrees with your values.”
Sabrina voted for Democrats Biden, Theresa Greenfield in the U.S. Senate race and U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the First Congressional District race after seeing where the candidates stood on her three biggest issues: women’s health and abortion, immigration law and LGBTQ rights.
The vast majority of the tens of thousands of students to participate in the straw poll are not old enough to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election, and Chris Larimer, a political science professor at University of Northern Iowa, said it is difficult to predict how young voters will cast their ballots on Election Day.
Factors such as political views of older family members often play a role in how young people vote, he said.
“The default for a lot of people is to think young voters lean to the left, but I don’t think that’s always correct,” Larimer said.
No matter how they vote, Larimer said he is very interested to see if turnout for voters ages 18 to 24 spikes in this election. That age group historically has lower turnout, he said, but their turnout jumped 10 percentage points from Iowa’s 2014 to 2018 midterm elections.
According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, 37.8% of registered Iowa voters ages 18 to 24 showed up at the polls in 2018, the first time their turnout exceeded 30% since the 2002 midterm election.
Larimer said the 2020 general election could show whether young voter turnout is trending upward or if 2018 was an anomaly.
“The one thing I do stress to students is that if people vote once, they’re more likely to do it again,” he said.
Leytem said his students often are surprised to hear young voters have such a low turnout rate. Typically, their discussion of the topic revolves around not knowing how to start the voting process.
Gavin Guns said he wasn’t entirely shocked to hear young voters don’t go to the polls as frequently.
“I do think it’s important to get out and vote either way,” he said.
Sabrina McIntyre also stressed the importance of young people turning out to vote.
“It’s so important to vote and make your voice heard and try to change the word you live in for the better,” she said. “It’s your voice that can make a difference. You are voting for the world that you’re about to live in for a very long time.”