MONONA, Iowa – Authorities have identified the driver killed in a one-vehicle crash outside Monona on Saturday morning.
Keary J. Keehner, 50, of Luana, Iowa, was killed in the crash, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Clayton County B56 and 145th Street, according to the report.
The vehicle was westbound on 145th Street when Keehner lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then rolled over, and Keehner was ejected.