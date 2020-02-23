MANCHESTER, Iowa — No one was injured in a house fire Saturday night in Manchester.
Manchester Fire Chief Mike Ryan said firefighters responded at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to the Dave Squires home at 612 E. Fayette St.
The family had exited the two-story residence before firefighters arrived.
“All indications are that it started in a light fixture in a ceiling,” Ryan said. “There was minimal smoke and water damage to the first floor, but on the second floor, we had to pull almost all of the ceilings down.”
Ryan said firefighters were on the scene for a little more than three hours.
“The (American) Red Cross came, and they were working with the family,” he said.