A Dubuque teen involved in a downtown shooting was sentenced Monday to probation.
Emmanuel J. Fountain, 17, of 2017 University Ave., Apt. 3, was given a suspended sentence for a charge of felony going armed with intent and a deferred judgment for a felony charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, both of which Fountain pleaded guilty to. He previously also had been charged with attempted murder, but the charge was dropped through a plea deal. Both charges come with a period of probation ranging from two to five years.
District Court Judge Monica Wittig also ordered that all fines and discretionary fees be suspended as well. During his probationary period, Fountain will be required to report to the Iowa Department of Corrections, earn his general education development degree and maintain employment.
According to police, Fountain, then 16 years old, and his brother, Jamar D.M. Little, then 17, walked into an alleyway in May 2019 to confront a 15-year-old boy and proceeded to fire three gunshots at the teen, who escaped unharmed.
Court documents state that Little was the one reported to have fired the gun.
Fountain and Little then ran to a car driven by their mother, Sheonta E. Fountain, 34, of 2017 Ave., Apt. 3, who drove the teens back to her home.
In September, Little pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to probation.
Prior to the hearing, Fountain had requested that both charges be given a deferred judgment, which would have allowed him to have the case expunged from the record if he completed probation and payment obligations. While Fountain may still have the charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon expunged from his record, the charge of going armed with intent will remain.
“I regretted my decision every day in my cell knowing that I could have possibly thrown my life away for something so little,” Fountain said during the sentencing hearing.
Wittig said she did not feel comfortable granting deferred judgments to both charges since the incident Fountain was involved in could have resulted in serious injury or death.
“I cannot overlook the fact that you and your brother made a decision to shoot firearms in an open area in the downtown community,” Wittig said.
However, Wittig added that she has concerns over the support Fountain would receive after being released from jail and wants to ensure that he is given proper motivation to complete probation.
“You do not have a good support system, and that is very concerning to me,” Wittig said, later adding. “I’m giving you the shot to get rid of the most serious offense.”
Fountain did not display any physical reaction to Wittig’s statements and did not express any opposition to the sentencing.
Wittig stressed to Fountain that if he does not comply with probation, he could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
“I want you to hear my voice and see my face and know that you do not want to come back and see me because the punishment will be more severe,” Wittig said.