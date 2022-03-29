Elections will be held today in Cascade, Iowa, and Dubuque to fill city council vacancies.
In Dubuque, Carla Anderson and Katy Wethal advanced from a seven-person primary to a special election to fill the vacant Ward 4 seat, which formerly was held by now-Mayor Brad Cavanagh.
The winner of the March 29 election will hold the seat for the remainder of Cavanagh’s council term, which runs until Dec. 31, 2023.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can register at the polls with proof of residence and identity. Vote centers will be open at St. John’s Parish House, 1401 Locust St., or Fogarty Hall at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St. Eligible voters in Ward 4 can cast their ballot at either location.
In Cascade, Bill Hosch, Brandi Keenlance and Sue Knepper will face off for a vacant Cascade City Council seat.
Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall for Cascade residents who live in Dubuque County and at the EMS Center for Cascade residents living in Jones County.
The seat on the council was vacated after then-Council Member Steve Knepper won the mayoral race in November. Council members unanimously appointed Sue Knepper to the vacant council seat on Feb. 14, but a petition was filed to hold a special election for the seat instead.