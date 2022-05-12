An assistant Dubuque County attorney said Wednesday that he is being fired despite being cleared by an internal investigation, moves he continues to contend are political retaliation as he seeks the county attorney’s seat.
Richard Kirkendall was placed on administrative leave in late March after an internal complaint was filed against him alleging verbal harassment. The complaint was investigated by Dubuque County’s Human Resources Department.
Kirkendall is running for county attorney in the November election and claimed when he was placed on leave that the move was one of retaliation for seeking the seat currently held by C.J. May III, a claim May denied. In announcing his run for county attorney, Kirkendall cited concerns about May’s leadership.
On Wednesday, Kirkendall shared a video to his campaign Facebook page in which he said county officials told him the complaint was found to be unsubstantiated.
“Seven and a half weeks in, we know that the investigation has not turned up any wrongdoing by me,” he said.
However, Kirkendall said county officials told him he would lose his job anyway, citing other incidents not addressed in the investigation that they said constituted insubordination.
Kirkendall said he was given a written agreement to sign that would allow him to keep his job if he admitted to actions outlined in the document.
“They have given a way to avoid being fired, which is to sign this concocted agreement that says I’m responsible for every bad thing going on in the office, sign an apology letter to C.J. May saying ‘I’m so sorry things have gone this way and that I’ve been such a terrible person to you,’” he said in the video.
In an interview with the Telegraph Herald, May characterized what he called the “last chance agreement” for Kirkendall in a more favorable light.
“(Kirkendall) was given the opportunity to return to work on reasonable employment conditions that would ensure a welcoming, inclusive and safe workplace for everyone,” May said.
The TH requested a copy of the agreement from Dubuque County Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman, along with clarification on Kirkendall’s claims in the video and the report on the investigation.
Following multiple requests on Wednesday, Sherman sent a written statement saying only that the “Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and the Human Resources Department does not comment on confidential personnel manners.”
The TH also asked Kirkendall for a copy of the agreement he was asked to sign, but Kirkendall said his attorney had advised against him sharing it.
In an interview following his release of the video, Kirkendall said his employment status was unclear to him given the requirements for him to sign the agreement.
“I was told that if I did not sign this, it would be considered my resignation,” he said. “I delivered a notice to the county this morning saying that I do not resign and that I would not sign the document. I haven’t heard anything since.”
May, however, referred to Kirkendall as having resigned.
“Instead of accepting responsibility for his actions and returning to work, he chose to quit,” May said. “That was his decision, not the county’s.”
In his video, Kirkendall said May was involved in the investigation into the complaint against him.
“I just learned that throughout this, C.J. May has been given updates on the investigation,” he said. “He’s been able to give input on witnesses and who should be interviewed. He’s been given access to the actual (investigation) report, which I think is concerning, given that he’s a clear conflict in this case.”
May said he had nothing to do with Kirkendall being placed on leave, the investigation into the complaint against him or the decision to fire him. He said Sherman initiated the investigation into the complaint and handled the “last chance agreement.”
“It was that department, her, who placed Mr. Kirkendall on administrative leave,” May said. “That notice came from her, on her letterhead, under her signature. He has repeatedly indicated that I did that. I did not.”
Kirkendall told the TH that he had already appealed his possible termination through his union.
“That should bring it before the Board of Supervisors to give them a chance to chime in on this,” he said. “If they could, that would be great. Otherwise, it probably goes to arbitration after that. My hope is that someone can convince the county attorney to see reason and stop all this, but that’s a very slim hope.”
Kirkendall bemoaned not being allowed to see the investigation report, saying the public should know what it found, and repeated his assertion that his initial placement on leave and his possible firing were “political retaliation” from May.
May said there was nothing political about it.
“He is the only one politicizing the county’s disciplinary actions against him,” he said.
Kirkendall is running for county attorney independent of any political party. May is running for reelection as a Democrat, up against defense attorney Sam Wooden in the party primary. Attorney Scott Nelson is running as a Republican.