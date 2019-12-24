CUBA CITY, Wis. — Authorities said an intoxicated driver fled from police Saturday, only to crash into a creek in rural Cuba City.
Tyler J. Vosberg, 21, of Cuba City, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failing to stop for an emergency vehicle, according to a press release issued Monday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
It stated that a motorist reported that Vosberg was driving erratically and that truck had crossed the center line multiple times as he drove south on Wisconsin 80 south of Platteville.
Cuba City police located the vehicle on St. Rose Road north of the city, but when they tried to pull it over, it accelerated.
The release states that police ended the chase, but they continued to search the area and found that Vosberg’s truck had left the roadway and ended up in a creek. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.