First-term U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Cedar Rapids, is eager to return to Washington, D.C., to continue to work on issues she says are central to eastern Iowa communities.
She faces Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, in the Nov. 3 election. The First Congressional District includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.
Finkenauer defeated U.S. Rep. Rod Blum, R-Dubuque, in the fall of 2018 as part of a wave of young, Democratic representatives who helped flip the U.S. House of Representatives. She was the second-youngest woman ever elected to Congress and the first woman to serve Iowa’s First Congressional District.
In her first two years, Finkenauer served on the House’s Small Business, and Transportation and Infrastructure committees. She also worked early on efforts to increase pharmaceutical transparency and lower drug costs, which she said would be one of her top priorities if she is re-elected.
“We have people living in this district right now who are struggling to afford insulin, deciding if they get insulin or food for the week,” she said. “That should not be happening in the United States of America.”
To address pricing, Finkenauer supported the Lower Drug Prices Now Act, which passed the House in late 2019 but never made it into a Senate committee.
“That would have made sure that Medicare could negotiate directly with drug companies,” she said. “With the savings that would have created, we would be able to put more back into Medicare for dental, vision and other things.”
Finkenauer also backs the plan of former Vice President Joe Biden to bolster the Affordable Care Act with a public payer option.
“People could keep their private plan if they want to, if they like it,” she said. “But when we have those public options, it will lower those premiums because there will be real competition in the marketplace.”
While these measures have no support among the Republican majority in the Senate, Finkenauer said she was proud of the 20 bipartisan bills she passed in her first term. Often, she said those have been regional, a practice she plans to continue.
Specifically, Finkenauer pointed to the biodiesel tax credit extender.
“It didn’t get done in a Republican House and Senate, with a Republican president in 2018, which left our producers in the lurch, very concerned about keeping their doors open and people employed,” she said. “So, I was able to secure that extension with Sen. (Chuck) Grassley (R-Iowa) taking the Senate version.”
Finkenauer also went to Washington fueled by things she saw as failures by the Iowa Legislature when she represented the district that covered a portion of Dubuque. Those include state actions that inspired her Stop Swaps, Protect Local Jobs Act.
“It ensures that when we spend federal dollars on infrastructure projects, that those dollars will have ‘Made in America’ attached to them and also wage protection to make sure they are providing good-paying jobs,” she said.
This was in response to a 2017 act passed to allow the Iowa Department of Transportation to keep federal dollars meant for local road projects, then replace them with state funds not tied by federal regulations.
Finkenauer also sought to better utilize rural broadband investment by fixing federal-need maps.
“I introduced a bill addressing the mapping issue, so the Federal Communications Commission took it upon themselves, realizing this was something Congress was going to make them deal with,” she said.
Finkenauer also wants the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act replaced in a “targeted way” to make sure taxes were not raised on middle-class families.