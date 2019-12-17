The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Allen J. Penewell, 26, of 2665 University Ave., was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and a warrant from Dane County, Wis.
- Justin J. Wolverton, 48, of 14674 North Cascade Road, No. 103, was arrested at about 4:25 p.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Crystal Waechter, 34, of the same address.
- Trey Z. Sievers, 25, of 2935 Wildwood Drive, was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and domestic assault with strangulation. Court documents state that Sievers assaulted Megan M. Martel, 26, of the same address.
- Nikita S. Thoma, 19, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at about 8:55 p.m. Friday at her residence on charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense operating while intoxicated.
- Eli L. McCauley, 40, of 2205 Francis St., was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Clarke and Clarke Crest drives on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, interference with official acts and a Wisconsin warrant.
- Jacob T. Locke, 23, of Highland, Wis., was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging two counts of forgery or theft of lottery tickets.